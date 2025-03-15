Hyderabad: GHMC Announces Flyover Projects at IIIT, Khajaguda

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is set to improve traffic flow by constructing multi-level flyovers, grade separators, and underpasses at two major junctions — International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Junction and Khajaguda Junction.

In addition to the flyovers, the project includes widening and developing a 215-foot road from the Cyberabad Police Commissioner’s office to Gachibowli Junction and a 150-foot road from Anjaiah Nagar to Ramky Tower.

At Khajaguda Junction, GHMC plans to build a three-lane flyover from Nanakramguda to Tolichowki and a three-lane underpass from Tolichowki to Biodiversity Junction. The project will also include the widening and development of important connecting roads on this route.

The total estimated cost for these projects is around Rs 650 crore. GHMC has invited bids from agencies for surveying, investigation, detailed design, and construction under the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) model. The construction will also have a two-year defect liability period (DLP).

The project is expected to be completed within two years from the date of agreement signing. The selected contractor will also be responsible for shifting utilities, such as electrical, water, sewerage, and communication lines, under the supervision of the respective utility agencies.

These projects are part of the Hyderabad City Innovative and Transformative Infrastructure (H-CITI) initiative, for which the state government has approved Rs 5,942 crore. GHMC has been given permission to invite tenders for 23 projects, consisting of 32 works, grouped into five packages. The goal of H-CITI is to improve urban connectivity, reduce traffic congestion, and upgrade infrastructure in the city.

A comprehensive traffic study by HMDA identified the city’s critical congestion points. H-CITI aims to improve junctions, flyovers, grade separators, road underpasses, pedestrian infrastructure, stormwater drainage, and more to ease traffic flow across Hyderabad.