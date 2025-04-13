PL: Sancho rescues point for Chelsea in 2-2 draw vs Ipswich Town

London, April 13 (IANS) Chelsea were forced to settle for a point at Stamford Bridge after fighting back from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Ipswich Town in an entertaining Premier League clash.

Enzo Maresca’s side made a strong start and dominated the opening exchanges, with early chances falling to Nicolas Jackson, Enzo Fernandez, and Noni Madueke. But despite their bright play, it was Ipswich who struck first. Against the run of play, Julio Enciso turned home a low cross from Ben Johnson in the 19th minute to give the visitors a surprise lead.

Chelsea continued to push forward, but were hit by a second sucker punch on 32 minutes. This time, Johnson got on the scoresheet himself, heading home at the back post after another assist from Enciso to double Ipswich’s advantage.

A reaction was needed after the break, and it came immediately. Just 18 seconds into the second half, pressure from Marc Cucurella forced Ipswich defender Axel Tuanzebe into an own goal to make it 2-1. The goal lifted the Stamford Bridge crowd and sparked a wave of Chelsea pressure.

Jadon Sancho was introduced midway through the half and made a crucial impact. In the 79th minute, the winger received a short corner, shifted the ball onto his right foot and curled a stunning shot into the top corner to bring the Blues level.

Chelsea pushed hard for a winner in the closing stages. Cole Palmer and Fernandez both saw efforts well saved by Ipswich keeper Alex Palmer, while Trevoh Chalobah came close from a late free-kick.

Despite their efforts, Chelsea couldn’t find a third goal and had to settle for a point. The result sees Maresca’s side drop valuable ground in the race for the Champions League qualification spots after Manchester City won their fixture against Crystal Palace. They are currently tied on points with Newcastle United who are facing Manchester United in their respective fixture at St James Park.

