Chiranjeevi, Anil Ravipudi Film Confirmed: Meet Shankar Varaprasad!

Ace director Anil Ravipudi, known for delivering comedy-packed entertainers, is all set to collaborate with Megastar Chiranjeevi for his next big project. After scoring a massive hit with Saindhav this Sankranti, Anil is gearing up for another festival release, but this time with a fresh and exciting combination.

Chiranjeevi Gives the Green Signal to Anil’s Script

Anil Ravipudi recently traveled to Visakhapatnam to work on the script and has now finalized the story. Sharing the exciting update on social media, he confirmed that Chiranjeevi has approved the script. Taking to Twitter (X), he wrote,

"The script is complete! I narrated the final draft to Chiranjeevi Garu and introduced him to the character of Shankar Varaprasad. He absolutely loved it! Now, it’s time to kickstart the festival of laughter with an official launch soon!"

Final script narration done & locked 📝☑️🔒 చిరంజీవి గారికి నా కధ లో పాత్ర

“శంకర్ వరప్రసాద్” ని పరిచయం చేశాను .. 😄

He loved & enjoyed it thoroughly ❤️‍🔥 ఇంకెందుకు లేటు,

త్వరలో ముహూర్తంతో…

‘చిరు’ నవ్వుల పండగబొమ్మ కి శ్రీకారం 🥳#ChiruAnil MegaStar @KChiruTweets garu… — Anil Ravipudi (@AnilRavipudi) March 26, 2025

A Special Tribute to Chiranjeevi’s Original Name

Produced under the banners of Shine Screens and Gold Box Entertainment, the film will feature music by Bheems Ceciroleo. Fans are already celebrating the announcement, calling it a perfect festive treat ahead of Ugadi.

A unique aspect of this project is that Anil Ravipudi has incorporated Chiranjeevi’s original name—Shiva Shankar Varaprasad—into the film. The name has been slightly modified, retaining Shankar Varaprasad while omitting Shiva, adding an interesting layer to the narrative.

With expectations soaring high, all eyes are now on Sankranti 2026 to see how Anil Ravipudi crafts his signature magic with Megastar Chiranjeevi in the lead!