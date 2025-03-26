Integration of PACS, Jan Aushadhi Kendras reducing medical expenses of small farmers: Centre

New Delhi, March 26 (IANS) The integration of Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) and Jan Aushadhi Kendras are helping small and marginal farmers reduce their medical expenses, said the government on Wednesday.

In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah stated PACS is empowering the farmers and boosting their productivity as well as generating employment.

“The integration of PACS and Jan Aushadhi Kendras economically empowers small and marginal farmers by reducing their medical expenses, allowing them to allocate more resources to agricultural productivity,” Shah said.

“This initiative creates employment opportunities at PACS level, and enables them to generate additional revenue,” he added.

To provide generic medicines at affordable prices to rural citizens, the Government has enabled PACS to operate Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Kendras (PMBJK) under the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana.

To establish and operate Jan Aushadhi Kendras, PACS utilise their widespread rural network of over 13 crores of small and marginal farmers and existing infrastructure, such as land, building, and storage facilities.

“This allows them to serve as affordable medicine hubs in remote areas where such access is limited. Established trust of PACS and its relationship with rural populations further aid in ensuring the success of these Kendras,” Shah said.

The scheme provides incentives to the Kendras at the rate of 20 per cent of monthly purchases made from the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Bureau of India (PMBI), subject to a ceiling of Rs. 20,000 per month, subject to conditions of stock mandate.

Further, the Kendra owners are provided a 20 per cent margin on the MRP (excluding taxes) of each drug. The Kendras are also allowed to sell allied medical products commonly sold in a Chemist shop.

The initiative aligns with the National Health Policy's goal of equitable access to quality healthcare ensuring that affordable medicines reach underserved rural populations, thereby addressing broader public health objectives.

