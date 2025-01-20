Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Beats RRR; Sets new record!

The dynamic duo of Venkatesh and Anil Ravipudi is once again repeating the same thing at the box office with the latest release of Sankranthiki Vasthunnam. That makes it a third consecutive hit film for both of them and is creating a buzz at the counters.

It is a great film that had an incredible opening weekend. Breaking records and bagging impressive collections domestically and abroad, the figures are simply shocking: Sankranthiki Vasthunnam takes 12.5 Cr share within the domestic territory and 16.12 Cr share internationally.

What's even more remarkable is that the film has achieved the highest 6th-day collections, surpassing the likes of Rajamouli's RRR, which earned 9 Cr+ share on its 6th day in Telugu states. It is proof of the movie's sustained performance and its power to attract the audience.

Sankranthiki Vasthunnam has also performed well in North America, crossing the 2 Million mark and expected to reach 3 Million in its full run. It is the highest earner for Venkatesh in North America and the second highest for both director Anil Ravipudi and producer Dil Raju.

As the film continues to hold sway over the box office, Sankranthiki Vasthunnam is going to become a super duper grosser for Venkatesh and Anil Ravipudi shortly. This one is definitely on its winning spree, and it's one of the greatest hits this year.

