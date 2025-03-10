SVSC Actress Abhinaya Engaged to Long-time Boyfriend!

South Indian actress Abhinaya, who made a smashing debut with Tamil film Nadodigal, has announced her engagement to her long-time boyfriend. With various reports of her engagement and subsequent marriage having been doing the rounds, the actress decided that it was the right time to reveal to fans about her engagement.

However, she decided to keep her boyfriend under the wraps till the wedding festivities. In an Instagram post, the actress wrote, "Ring the bells, count the blessings—forever starts today!". In an interview recently, Abhinaya refuted the rumors of getting married to Tamil actor Vishal. It was at this moment she revealed that she had a boyfriend and they had been in a relationship for more than 15 years.

Raving about her fiance, Abhinaya also said that he has been her best friend for a long and he listens to her without any judgment. It's heart-warming to see the actress found true love at a young age and their relationship stood the test of time and fame. On the work front, Abhinaya will be starring in Nayanathara's Mookuthi Amman 2, directed by renowned Tamil filmmaker Sundar C.

Also, Abhinaya's 2013 movie Seetamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu recently re-released in the theatres in Telugu states and audiences thronged to the movies to witness her performance as the younger sister to Venkatesh and Mahesh Babu. Despite having few scenes, Abhinaya portrayed her part to perfection and is one of the highlights of the film. Despite speech and hearing impairment, Abhinaya had shown right from her debut that she is a born actress and portrayed various challenging roles in South Indian cinema.