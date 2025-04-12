Formula 1: Sainz already exceeding expectations at Williams, says team principal Vowles

New Delhi, April 12 (IANS) Williams Team Principal James Vowles has heaped praise on Carlos Sainz, claiming the Spanish driver is delivering more than expected just a few races into his tenure with the Grove-based outfit. After securing Sainz’s signature for the 2025 season following Ferrari’s blockbuster move to sign Lewis Hamilton, Vowles now believes his investment is already paying dividends, both on and off the track.

Speaking during the Bahrain Grand Prix weekend, Vowles said that while Sainz is still adjusting to the FW47, the four-time Grand Prix winner has made a significant impact within the team’s technical and engineering departments.

“I think we’re getting more than I paid for [from Sainz],” Vowles was quoted by Formula 1.com as saying. “There are two ways to assess performance: on-track speed and off-track contribution. While he's still finding his rhythm in the FW47—quite a different car from the Ferrari—what’s blown me away is how he's integrated into the team.”

Vowles praised Sainz’s willingness to collaborate closely with aerodynamicists, race engineers, and various departments across the factory, citing his relentless pursuit of marginal gains as a key reason for signing him. “That’s the reason why I wanted him as part of this team,” said Vowles. “And he’s delivering absolutely above my expectations.”

Williams have started the 2025 season on a strong note, currently sitting fifth in the Constructors’ Championship after collecting points in all three opening rounds. Alex Albon has scored top-10 finishes in every race so far, while Sainz added valuable points in China, signalling a growing confidence in his new environment.

While encouraged by the early results, Vowles remains focused on the long-term project, particularly the team’s 2026 ambitions. “This is a really competitive grid now, we’re down to milliseconds. But we’ve managed to produce a car that’s elevated us to the top end of the midfield while still keeping our main development efforts fixed on 2026,” he explained.

Vowles did concede that there’s more to come from Sainz once he is fully comfortable in the FW47. “There’s still work to do in helping Carlos adapt. But once both drivers are fully synced with the car, I believe we’ll be a serious threat in the midfield battle.”

