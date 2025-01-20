Chrissy Teigen says social media should shut off ‘between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m’

Los Angeles, Jan 20 (IANS) Model Chrissy Teigen, who is married to singer John Legend, has urged for social media services to be suspended between the hours of 6pm and 6am to give everyone a break because "life was awesome" before platforms like Facebook and Instagram.

In a post on her Instagram Stories, she said: "I personally think that one day there will be the most incredible rule, my first rule would be — I think the government or some kind of ethics committee, somebody, should shut off social media between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m.”

"Leave it all up. Everyone gets to do anything they want but only between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Shut it off. Done."

Teigen went on to add: "I come from the days where we had nothing and then we saw something. Guys, life was great. Life was awesome before this. I know it’s hard to see it now, but it’s doable. It’s very doable. This doesn’t have to be our lives. And I say this for myself as well because, obviously, I’m on here right now doing this! But it doesn’t have to define us or be our whole lives."

Her post comes after TikTok was taken down in the US after lawmakers in the country ordered the platform's Chinese owners ByteDance to sell the firm or face a black out in America, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

However, the platform has since been given a reprieve thanks to US President-elect Donald Trump, who has vowed to work with the company to find a solution after he officially takes office on Monday.

A statement from TikTok posted on X explained: "In agreement with our service providers, TikTok is in the process of restoring service.

"We thank President Trump for providing the necessary clarity and assurance to our service providers that they will face no penalties providing TikTok to over 170 million Americans and allowing over 7 million small businesses to thrive. It’s a strong stand for the First Amendment and against arbitrary censorship. We will work with President Trump on a long-term solution that keeps TikTok in the United States."

