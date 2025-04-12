Pavan Kalyan's Debut Film Purushaha Movie Opening on Hanuman Jayanti, Gowtam Tinnanuri Launched The Title Logo

On the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, Kalyan Productions kick-started its maiden venture—Production No. 1—with a traditional pooja ceremony at the revered Kanaka Durga Temple in Vijayawada. This marks the production debut of Battula Koteshwara Rao and the acting debut of Pavan Kalyan in a lead role.

Making his transition to the director’s chair is Veeru Vulavala, who previously earned his stripes as an assistant director on acclaimed films like Malli Raava, Jersey, and Masooda. With this film, Veeru takes center stage as a full-fledged director.

Titled Purushaha, the film promises to be a high-energy entertainer packed with humor and heart. Acclaimed director Gowtam Tinnanuri unveiled the film’s quirky title logo and extended his best wishes to the entire team.

The muhurtham ceremony was a vibrant affair—Vaddavalli Venkateswara Rao (Bullabbayi) sounded the first clap, while Baby Emula Dharani switched on the camera, marking the official commencement of the shoot.

Vaishnavi Kokkuru, Vishika, and Hasini Sudheer headline the female cast, alongside a power-packed supporting lineup that includes Vennela Kishore, Sapthagiri, Kasireddy Rajkumar, and VT VGanesh in pivotal roles.

Behind the scenes, the film boasts a solid technical crew with Satish Muthyala cranking the camera, Shravan Bharadwaj composing the tunes, and Koti taking charge of the editing table.

With fresh faces, a promising story, and a fun-filled vibe, Purushaha is shaping up to be a delightful ride for audiences.