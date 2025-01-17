Naga Chaitanya Prepares Fish Curry for Local Fishermen – Watch Video

Naga Chaitanya is excited about his upcoming film Thandel, which is his biggest-budget project so far. Directed by Chandoo Mondeti and produced by Geetha Arts, the movie is inspired by real-life events.

Naga Chaitanya, who plays the character Thandel Raju, recently spent time with local fishermen in Vishakhapatnam. During their previous meeting, he had promised to cook a fish curry for them, and he fulfilled that promise by preparing the dish himself. The fishermen were impressed with his cooking skills and praised the fish curry as delicious. In return, they wished him and the film great success.

యేటలో చేపలు పట్టేసాక..మంచి పులుసు ఎట్టేయాలి కదా ♨️



'Thandel Raju' aka Yuvasamrat @chay_akkineni cooks a lip-smacking 'Chepala Pulusu' for the locals during the shoot of #Thandel 😋



The film, which is presented by Allu Aravind and produced by Bunny Vasu, also stars Sai Pallavi in the lead role. The music is composed by Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad, and the first two songs have already become big hits.

With its strong storyline, a talented cast, and hit music, Thandel is expected to be a major success.