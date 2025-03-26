Samantha Engaged to Raj Nidimoru? Diamond Ring on Her Finger Sparks Rumors

Samantha has been reportedly engaged to Raj Nidimoru. Speculations are rife that Samantha and Raj got engaged after the photo of diamond ring to Samantha's finger went viral.

Samantha moved to Mumbai after her divorce from Naga Chaitanya. Since her separation, she is rarely seen in Hyderabad. She reportedly spends more time in Mumbai, where she has been frequently spotted with Raj Nidimoru. Recently, the two attended a party together, and later, they were seen at a pickleball sports event, where they were holding hands — drawing attention from onlookers.

Social media is now abuzz with a viral rumor suggesting that Samantha and Raj Nidimoru are engaged. The speculation intensified after a picture of Samantha wearing a diamond ring surfaced online. Many netizens believe this is an engagement ring, though there has been no official confirmation.

Further fueling the rumors, the duo has been seen together at three different parties in the past month. With these frequent appearances, many are convinced they are dating. However, there has been no official statement from either Samantha or Raj Nidimoru regarding the rumors, and it remains unclear whether there is any truth to them.

Samantha's only Telugu film in recent years was Kushi. Before that, she worked on The Family Man and, more recently, the Honey Bunny series. She is also set to star in an upcoming web series titled Rakht Brahmand.

Notably, all these series were directed by Raj Nidimoru & Krishna DK. Among them, Raj Nidimoru has been the subject of recent rumors linking him romantically with Samantha. Reports suggest that their friendship deepened during the filming of The Family Man and Honey Bunny, allegedly turning into a romantic relationship. Let's wait for an official confirmation.