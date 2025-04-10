Big Setback for Vaishnavi Chaitanya: Jack Fails to Deliver

In a big setback to Baby heroine Vaishnavi Chaitanya, Jack movie - releasing today - suffered with mixed talk. The film upon its release opened to negative talk from critics and audiences alike, leaving the lead actors Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Vaishnavi Chaitanya in despair.

Vaishnavi's role received negative feedback from all corners. The decision to cast Vaishnavi Chaitanya opposite Siddhu Jonnalagadda proves to be a misfire. The lead pair’s lack of chemistry, coupled with a poorly written romantic track, drains the film of any emotional depth. Even seasoned actor Prakash Raj struggles to leave an impact, hindered by weak characterisation that leaves him underutilised.

Overall, Jack delivers a big set back for Vaishnavi Chaitanya as well as Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Prakash Raj and of course, the film's director Bommarillu Bhaskar who has been waiting for a solid comeback.