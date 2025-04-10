Ajay Devgn says ‘madness is back’ as he wraps up Malshej Ghat schedule of ‘Dhamaal 4’

Mumbai, April 10 (IANS) Bollywood star Ajay Devgn shared that a schedule of the fourth installment of “Dhamaal” has wrapped up in Malshej Ghat in Maharashtra.

Ajay took to Instagram, where he shared a picture featuring Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaffery, Sanjay Mishra, Anjali Anand, Upendra Limayeand Sanjeeda Shaikh.

He wrote as the caption: “The madness is BACK! #Dhamaal4 kicks off with a bang — Malshej Ghat schedule wrapped, Mumbai schedule rolling! Let the laughter riot begin!”

Director Indra Kumar has officially kickstarted the shoot for its fourth instalment. The film’s first schedule, shot amidst the breathtaking scenery of Malshej Ghat and the second schedule now rolling in Mumbai.

Along with the actors also present were director Indra Kumar, producer Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Ashok Thakeria and co-producer Shiv Chanana.

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series present, in association with Devgn Films, a T-Series Films, Maruti International, Panorama Studios production. DHAMAAL 4 — directed by Indra Kumar, produced by Ajay Devgn, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Indra Kumar, Anand Pandit, and Kumar Mangat Pathak.

The first installment titled “Dhamaal” released in 2007. The film stars Sanjay Dutt, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Aashish Chaudhary, Javed Jaffrey, Asrani, Sanjay Mishra, Murli Sharma, Vijay Raaz, Manoj Pahwa, Tiku Talsania and Prem Chopra.

Inspired by Stanley Kramer's It's a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World (1963), it is the first installment of the Dhamaal film series. In 2011, the film spawned a sequel, under the title Double Dhamaal. A third reboot sequel, under the name Total Dhamaal was released.

The storyline of Total Dhamaal is loosely based on 2015 film Vacation and some scenes borrowed from the 2014 film Blended.

Talking about Ajay, he currently awaits the release of Raid 2. Helmed by Raj Kumar Gupta, ‘Raid 2’ is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, and Krishan Kumar.

Presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series, the project is a sequel to the 2018 thriller, "Raid". The second installment in the franchise will be arriving in cinemas on May 1.

