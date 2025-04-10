Anupam Kher promises to give special gift to mother Dulari if ‘Tanvi The Great’ crosses 100 crore mark

Mumbai, April 10 (IANS) In a heartwarming gesture, Anupam Kher has promised to gift his mother, Dulari, a house in Srinagar, Kashmir, if his upcoming film ‘Tanvi The Great’ crosses the Rs.100 crore mark at the box office.

The veteran actor's promise highlights his deep love and appreciation for his mother. On April 10, Anupam took to his Instagram handle and shared a touching video of a conversation with his mother, Dulari, where he playfully asks her whether his film ‘Tanvi The Great’ will succeed and, more importantly, why it will.

In the clip, the ‘Special 26’ actor asked his mother if she liked the teaser of the film. He then playfully inquired, "Will it work?" To which his mother replied, "The film is good, it will work, and the music is great too."

Anupam then made a heartfelt promise, saying, "If the film does ₹100 crore business, I will build a house for you in Srinagar." He followed up by asking, "Why will the film be loved?" Dulari, with a smile, responded, "It’s a different film, showing the struggles of a girl. This will do very well." The sweet exchange beautifully captures the bond between mother and son, filled with love and support.

Sharing the video, Kher wrote in the caption, "Moms are really awesome!! I showed mom the teaser of #TanviTheGreat. And because it's a son's film, then it will do business worth billions. I asked why? She said, 'Where do you see a single girl's story nowadays?' Mother liked the music too! By the way, there is no one more modern than bravery! I will give my best to get my mother a luxurious house in Kashmir! But something else depends on all of you too! Mother is also doing #Touchwood while watching the teaser! Hail to the mother! #DulariRocks #TanviTheGreat.”

The first teaser of ‘Tanvi The Great’ was shown in theatres alongside Sunny Deol’s film ‘Jaat.’ According to reports, the makers have partnered with multiplexes across India to showcase the teaser with ‘Jaat.’ Actors such as Anil Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan also shared the teaser of Tanvi on their social media, calling it 'stunning' and 'beautiful.'

Directed by Anupam Kher, with music by Oscar-winning composer M. M. Keeravani, ‘Tanvi The Great’ marks Kher’s return to direction 22 years after his directorial debut, ‘Om Jai Jagadish.’

