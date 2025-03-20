Sobhita Dhulipala - How She Met Naga Chaitanya and Their Love Story

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya recently opened up about their relationship, revealing the story behind how they met. The couple shared that it all started on Instagram when Chaitanya first followed Sobhita. Later, she discovered that he had been following only around 70 people, including her, which flattered her. After noticing this, she followed him back, and they started messaging each other.

In April 2022, Naga Chaitanya flew to Mumbai to ask Sobhita out for a lunch date. The couple soon grew closer, and the rest is history.

Sobhita shared the details of their initial interactions, explaining that she wasn’t initially following him back on Instagram until someone pointed it out. She said, “I was sifting through the questions when I saw one that asked, ‘Why aren’t you following Chay Akkineni?’ I was like, ‘What?’ So I went to his profile and saw that he was following only around 70 people, including me. I was a tiny bit flattered, so I followed him back.”

Before dating Sobhita, Naga Chaitanya was married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Though rumors of Chaitanya’s relationship with Sobhita spread after his divorce, the couple never confirmed it publicly until they tied the knot.

Sobhita explained why they kept their relationship private, saying, “I wanted to really sit with my feelings before going around town talking about it.” She added that at the time, both were in the right place to start a relationship.

The couple kept their relationship simple, meeting each other's families. After receiving the blessings of both families, Naga Chaitanya proposed to Sobhita. They got married on December 4, 2024, in a traditional Telugu wedding at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad, with only close friends and family in attendance.