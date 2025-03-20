Robinhood's Adhi Dha Surprisu Song: Women's Commission Warns Tollywood

The Telangana Women's Commission has reported that certain songs in Tollywood films of late have been demeaning to women. Over the past few weeks, there has been a widespread debate over how certain songs have been choreographed.

The debate started with Harish Shankar and Ravi Teja's Mr. Bachchan. For a song titled "Sitar," which was composed by Mickey J. Meyer and choreographed by Sekhar Master, stirred audiences over how the heroine Bhagyasree Borse was shown. Intimacy in songs is one thing, but objectifying the lady lead under the pretense of romance is not ideal, fans claimed online.

What stirred the debate even further is Balakrishna and Urvashi Rautela's song in Daaku Maharaj. The "Dabidi Dibidi" song, also choreographed by Sekhar, had Balakrishna showing his dominance on Urvashi Rautela with steps that might not be an ideal watch for kids.

The same debate was raised again when Ketika Sharma performed in a special dance number for Nitin's upcoming movie, "Robinhood." "Adhi dha Surpriseu" was the song's name. The lyrics were penned by Chandrabose, and unsurprisingly, Sekhar Master choreographed this dance number too. These three songs were a good enough pattern for the Telangana Women's Commission to send out a statement on objectifying women in Telugu cinema.

The commission urged filmmakers, lyricists, and choreographers to act responsibly while composing songs that end up being over the top when it comes to showcasing women. They have also indicated that proper steps will be taken to address this recurring issue in Telugu cinema.