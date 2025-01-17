Farah Khan reveals SRK gifts her THIS after every movie

Mumbai, Jan 17 (IANS) Farah Khan keeps the fans entertained with her YouTube channel. Recently, the director and choreographer visited Archana Puran Singh's house and had a fun time with Archana Puran Singh's husband Parmeet Sethi, and their sons Ayushmaan, and Aryamann.

During a heart-to-heart Archana Puran Singh asked Farah Khan which was the most expensive gift she had gotten from a star. To this, the 'Om Shanti Om' maker revealed that Shah Rukh Khan gifts a car to her after their every movie.

Dropping sneak peeks from the visit on IG, Archana Puran Singh captioned the post, "We made Farah's LAST WISH come true...Watch... YouTube Link in the bio! @farahkhankunder"

In the meantime, during a recent media interaction, Farah Khan revealed that it has become quite challenging to work with Shah Rukh Khan now. She stated that every time they work on a song, the pressure doubles because they have created such iconic songs together. She added that their previous collaborations have already set a high standard.

For the unversed, Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan have earlier delivered iconic movies such as "Om Shanti Om", "Main Hoon Na", and "Happy New Year". She revealed that with each new project, living up to the legacy they’ve created together is a constant challenge, which adds stress to the process.

In the meantime, Farah Khan last donned the director's cap for her 2014 heist drama "Happy New Year", starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Sonu Sood, Boman Irani, Vivaan Shah, and Jackie Shroff.

Ever since then, Farah Khan has taken some time off from direction.The filmmaker claimed that she is unable to find anything exciting enough to pull her back into filmmaking. She further said that she would return to the direction only after the right project comes her way.

