Sankranthiki Vasthunam Box Office Collections: 106 Crore Gross Worldwide in 3 Days

Sankranthiki Vasthunam turned out to be Sankranti winner. Anil Ravipudi directorial and Venkatesh Daggubati-starrer the romantic family drama is minting money at the box office. With unanimous positive reviews, it became money spinner at the ticket windows. In first weekend, Sankranthiki Vasthunam collected Rs 106 Crore plus gross world-wide. This is a phenomenal feat. Thus it became biggest opener ever in Venkatesh's career.

Sankranthiki Vasthunnam entered the 100 Crore club in just three days. With the third-day gross of 29 Crore, the film amassed a total worldwide gross of 106 Crore, marking the fastest entry into the 100 Crore milestone for Venkatesh. The total ticket sales on BookMyShow crossed 1.5 million.

The film has also reached another milestone in its overseas collections, surpassing the 1 Million mark in North America, making it the fastest Venkatesh film to achieve this feat. This is a significant achievement for the actor, as Sankranthiki Vasthunnam becomes his fourth film to gross $1 million.

Directed by Anil Ravipudi and produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations, the film has already crossed its breakeven mark in most regions. The exceptional performance of the film is evident in the soaring demand for tickets, prompting the addition of more theaters across various regions.

Looking ahead, the bookings for day four remain strong for Sankranthiki Vasthunnam which is expected to collect over 200 Cr in its full run.