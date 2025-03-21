Court Box Office Collections: Priyadarshi's Film Beats Naga Chaitanya's Thandel in US

Court Overtakes Thandel in US Box Office Collections

The Telugu film Court: State Vs A Nobody, starring Priyadarshi, Sridevi Apalla, directed by Ram Jagadeesh and presented by Nani, continues its strong run at the U.S. box office, surpassing the collections of Thandel. As of Wednesday, Court has grossed $830,806, surpassing Thandel’s total of $820,092.

On Wednesday alone, Court earned $34,522, further solidifying its position among recent Telugu releases in the U.S. Meanwhile, Dilruba has collected $26,984 so far, with a Wednesday contribution of $1,390.

With its consistent performance, Court is expected to maintain momentum in the coming days. The film’s engaging storyline and positive word-of-mouth have played a key role in attracting audiences overseas.

Meanwhile, Court OTT release will be on Netflix. Netflix has bagged the film for a whopping Rs 8 Crore. An official streaming date is yet to be announced by Netflix.