Riteish Deshmukh showers birthday love on his bhaiya Amit Deshmukh with rare unseen photo

Mumbai, March 21 (IANS) Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh celebrated his brother and Congress MLA Amit Deshmukh's birthday in a heartfelt way, sharing a rare, unseen photo of the two together.

The 'Masti' actor took to his Instagram handle to shower his "bhaiya" with love, making the special occasion even more memorable with a nostalgic post that captured their bond. Riteish posted a throwback photo of him posing with Amit and wrote in the caption, “Happy Birthday Bhaiya @amitv.deshmukh !!!! Have a tremendous day- wishing you great health and long life - I love you.”

In the image, the brother duo can be seen flaunting their radiant smiles as they pose together.

Riteish and Amit Deshmukh are the sons of the late Vilasrao Deshmukh, the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Born on May 26, 1945, in Latur, Vilasrao Deshmukh served as Maharashtra's Chief Minister twice and was also a minister in the UPA government under Dr. Manmohan Singh. He passed away on August 14, 2012.

While Riteish made his mark in the film industry with his acting talent, his elder brother, Amit Deshmukh, serves as the Congress MLA from Latur. Their younger brother, Dhiraj Deshmukh, also followed in the political footsteps of the family and served as an MLA for the Indian National Congress.

On the work front, Riteish Deshmukh was last seen in the Marathi film “Ved”, which he also directed and which starred his wife Genelia D'Souza. The 2022 romantic film marked Riteish's directorial debut and was produced by Genelia D'Souza. The film, which also features Ashok Saraf in a supporting role, was a remake of the 2019 Telugu drama “Majili.”

Riteish Deshmukh will next appear in the crime thriller “Raid 2,” starring Ajay Devgn and directed by Raj Kumar Gupta. A sequel to the 2018 hit “Raid,” the film follows IRS officer Amay Patnaik as he returns to tackle another high-profile white-collar crime.

