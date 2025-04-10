Global Technology Summit: S Jaishankar set to kick-start tech policy talks

New Delhi, April 10 (IANS) External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar is slated to address the Global Technology Summit (GTS) -- India’s flagship dialogue on geo-technology -- which will explore how emerging technologies can drive inclusive growth, strengthen digital governance, and deepen cross-border partnerships.

The 9th edition of the GTS is being held in the national capital from April 10-12, and the theme for this year is ‘Sambhavna’, meaning possibilities.

Co-hosted by the Ministry of External Affairs and leading think tank Carnegie India, GTS-2025 will feature over 40 public sessions, including keynote addresses, ministerial conversations, expert panels, and strategic conversations.

"The inaugural session of the Summit would begin with an address by Dr. S. Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister of India," said the ministry in a statement.

The summit aims to shape global technology policy conversations with a focus on innovation, resilience, and international cooperation.

Over the course of three days, more than 150 speakers from over 40 countries - including the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan, Australia, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Brazil, the UAE, Nigeria, the Philippines, and the European Union - will join discussions on the most pressing tech challenges and opportunities facing the world today.

The sessions will span a wide range of critical topics - from AI governance, digital public infrastructure, and data protection, to cybersecurity, space security, and emerging tech collaboration across the Global South.

This year, GTS 2025 will also amplify the voices of the next generation. Through the GTS Young Ambassadors programme, students and young professionals from across India will contribute directly to policy conversations on digital futures, responsible AI, and global tech norms, according to the ministry.

After creating a world-class Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), Digital India has laid the foundation for a knowledge-based economy and digitally-empowered society towards the goal of becoming a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047. Over the past 10 years, the government has brought a digital revolution, inspiring citizens to work digitally, which has had an unprecedented impact on 1.4 billion people.

