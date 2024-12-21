Mufasa Day 1 Telugu Version Collections: Mahesh Babu's Voice Dominates Box Office in AP and Telangana

The much-anticipated animated film Mufasa: The Lion King debuted in cinemas on December 20, 2024. The movie, which tells the story of an orphaned lion cub named Mufasa, has captivated audiences, particularly in India, with its dubbed versions in Hindi and Telugu. Shah Rukh Khan voices the character of Mufasa in the Hindi edition, while Mahesh Babu lends his voice to the Telugu version. The Indian adaptation of the film has become one of the year’s most awaited releases.

On its opening day, Mufasa: The Lion King grossed Rs 10 crore across all versions. The English version earned Rs 4 crore, while the Hindi version raked in Rs 3 crore. The Telugu and Tamil versions earned Rs 2 crore and Rs 1 crore, respectively. The film enjoyed a solid theater turnout, with 17.55% occupancy for the English version and 12.80% for the Hindi version. The English version's occupancy varied throughout the day, with 8.03% in the morning, 13.73% in the afternoon, 21.03% in the evening, and 27.42% during the night shows. The Hindi version saw similar trends, with 6.09% in the morning, 9.38% in the afternoon, 15.87% in the evening, and 19.86% at night.

In comparison to other recent releases, Mufasa: The Lion King had a strong showing. Viduthalai 2, starring Vijay Sethupathi, earned Rs 7 crore, while Pushpa 2 featuring Allu Arjun collected Rs 13.75 crore.

The film’s narrative follows Mufasa, an orphaned cub who embarks on an extraordinary adventure alongside a group of unlikely companions. Shah Rukh Khan’s sons, Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan, also contribute their voices to the film, adding to its star-studded appeal.

Also read: Pushpa 2 Day 16 Collections: Can It Surpass Baahubali 2’s Record?