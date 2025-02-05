Mufasa: The Lion King OTT Release on February 18 on Disney+ Hotstar

Disney’s highly anticipated film Mufasa: The Lion King is a prequel to the 2019 remake of The Lion King and was directed by Barry Jenkins. The musical live-action drama premiered at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on December 9, 2024, before its U.S. release on December 20, where it quickly made a significant box office impact. Now, fans can look forward to streaming the film on Disney+ Hotstar.

Mufasa: The Lion King will be available for purchase on Disney+ Hotstar starting February 18, 2025. For those looking to watch it for free, it will be available from April 1, 2025. The film is the latest addition to Walt Disney Animation Studios' collection of live-action adaptations, earning an impressive USD 653 million at the global box office. While the 2019 version followed Simba’s journey to the throne, this prequel dives into Mufasa’s early life.

The film centers around Mufasa’s childhood and relationships, showing how he became the King of the Pride Lands. It also explores the rivalry between Mufasa and his brother Taka, whose friendship turns to hatred as they fight for the throne. The official synopsis reads, “The chance meeting sets in motion an expansive journey of a group of misfits searching for their destiny.”

In the U.S. version, Aaron Pierre voiced young Mufasa, while Kelvin Harrison Jr. voiced Taka. Beyoncé lent her voice to Nala, Mufasa’s wife, and Blue Ivy Carter voiced their daughter, Kiara. Lin-Manuel Miranda composed the songs for the film, capturing Mufasa’s emotional journey.

To reach a wider audience, Mufasa: The Lion King was released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The Hindi version was particularly anticipated, as Shah Rukh Khan voiced Mufasa. His sons, Aryan Khan and Abram, voiced Simba and Young Mufasa, respectively. The cast also included Sanjay Mishra, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Shreyas Talpade.

Originally scheduled for a grand release on July 5, 2024, the film was delayed due to the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike. After the delay, Mufasa: The Lion King finally hit theaters on December 20, 2024, and now is set to bring its thrilling adventure to a global streaming audience.