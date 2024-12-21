'He’s unbelievable': Hussey hails Bumrah's rise as one of the world's best bowlers

New Delhi, Dec 21 (IANS) Former Australia cricketer Michael Hussey shared his experience the first time he faced a young Jasprit Bumrah in the Mumbai Indians nets during his brief stint with the franchise in 2014 and Hussey revealed that he couldn’t have foreseen the meteoric rise of the wiry pacer, but he wasn’t entirely surprised either.

The former Australian batting maestro reflected on his initial encounter with Bumrah, the doubts surrounding his unconventional bowling style, and the stern advice he offered to the young pacer early in his career.

“I actually played a year with him in the IPL when I was with the Mumbai Indians,” Hussey told Willow Talk. “He was just a young kid coming through. I remember facing him in the nets and literally couldn’t get bat on the ball. I felt like I was using a toothpick.”

The Aussie great was left awestruck by Bumrah’s unique action and sharp pace.

“I couldn’t even see the ball, let alone pick it coming out of his hand. His action is so different, so deceptive. My first impression? I honestly didn’t think he’d even make it to the crease. His run-up was staggered and awkward. I remember thinking, ‘Who is this guy?’ And then suddenly, woof—the ball whistles past my eyebrows at 145kph!”

At the time, Bumrah was seen as a white-ball specialist with limited potential for Test cricket. Hussey recalled the conversations swirling in Indian cricket circles back then.

“In India, there was so much scepticism. People said his action and run-up would be too hard on his body, that he wouldn’t last in Test cricket,” Hussey said. “They thought he was made for white-ball cricket alone. But even back then, I could see his skills and ability. I knew that if he had the desire to play Test cricket, he could succeed.”

Hussey was full of admiration for Bumrah’s achievements in the longest format of the game. “Isn’t he doing it bloody well at the moment? It’s just phenomenal to see how he’s grown.”

Hussey also shared an anecdote about a game-changing moment early in Bumrah’s IPL career. It was a match between the Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2014 when Bumrah dismissed the legendary AB de Villiers.

“He burst onto the scene in the IPL and bowled brilliantly. I remember one game where he got AB de Villiers out. Obviously, AB is one of the greatest, and Bumrah gave him a big send-off. AB wasn’t happy,” Hussey recalled.

The send-off didn’t sit well with Hussey either. After the game, the veteran took the young bowler aside for a word of advice.

“I told him, ‘Mate, you don’t need to do that. You have so much skill and talent. Just getting the wicket is the biggest statement you can make. If you want respect in the game and from your peers, you don’t need send-offs.’”

Hussey admitted it was an uncharacteristic moment for Bumrah, who he described as one of the most humble and down-to-earth cricketers he’s met.

“He’s such a great guy. That send-off was out of character for him. He’s always smiling, always calm, and consistent in his behaviour. He doesn’t get too emotional. It’s one of the reasons he’s such a phenomenal bowler and such a joy to watch.”

Looking back, Hussey marvelled at how far Bumrah had come since those early days. “He’s unbelievable. Watching him grow into one of the best bowlers in the world has been incredible. From a kid in the nets who terrified us to one of the most respected cricketers globally, it’s been a joy to witness.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.