Mufasa: The Lion King OTT Release Date – When and Where to Watch Online

After a spectacular theatrical run, Barry Jenkins’ much-anticipated musical prequel, Mufasa: The Lion King, is set to make its digital debut. If you missed the chance to witness this cinematic marvel on the big screen, here’s everything you need to know about its OTT release.

When and Where to Watch Mufasa: The Lion King Online

Following its grand theatrical release on December 20, 2024, Mufasa: The Lion King has soared to become the seventh-highest-grossing film of the year, amassing over ₹5725 crore worldwide despite receiving mixed reviews. Now, fans can relive the magic as the film premieres on JioHotstar starting March 26, 2025.

Exploring the Story: Mufasa’s Journey to Royalty

A compelling prequel to Disney’s iconic The Lion King, this film delves into the origins of Simba’s father, Mufasa. The narrative follows his transformation from a helpless orphan to the revered king of the Pride Lands. Rescued by a young lion prince named Taka (later known as Scar), Mufasa navigates a life of trials, forging friendships with Sarabi, Zazu, and a youthful Rafiki along the way.

As Taka’s envy intensifies, he aligns himself with the malevolent white lion Kiros, leading to an epic confrontation. Betrayal and conflict shape Mufasa’s destiny, culminating in Taka’s infamous scar and a brotherly reconciliation. Told through the lens of Rafiki recounting the tale to Simba’s daughter, Kiara, the film beautifully captures the essence of legacy and leadership.

Star-Studded Cast and Creative Team

Directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Barry Jenkins and penned by Jeff Nathanson, Mufasa: The Lion King boasts a stellar cast. Returning favorites include Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, Donald Glover, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, and John Kani, while newcomers Aaron Pierre, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Tiffany Boone, Mads Mikkelsen, Thandiwe Newton, Lennie James, and Anika Noni Rose add fresh energy to the ensemble.

With stunning visuals, an emotional narrative, and a powerful musical score, Mufasa: The Lion King is all set to roar onto streaming platforms. Mark your calendars for March 26, 2025, and get ready to embark on an unforgettable journey into the Pride Lands!