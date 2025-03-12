Telangana Govt Announces Half-Day School Schedule from March 15 Due to Rising Temperatures: Official Update

Hyderabad: With soaring temperatures across Telangana, the state’s Education Department has announced a half-day schedule for all schools starting March 15, 2025. The decision aims to safeguard students and teachers from extreme heat and minimize health risks.

Revised School Timings

Under the new schedule, all primary, upper primary, and high schools—including government, aided, and private institutions—will function from 8:00 AM to 12:30 PM. This adjustment ensures that students avoid the peak afternoon heat while maintaining academic activities.

Summer Vacation Dates

The academic year 2024-25 will officially conclude on April 23, 2025, followed by summer vacation from April 24 to June 11, 2025. The new academic year 2025-26 is set to commence on June 12, 2025.

Precautionary Measures for Students

With temperatures expected to rise further, health experts are advising students, parents, and teachers to take necessary precautions to prevent heat-related illnesses such as heat strokes and dehydration. Recommended measures include:

Staying hydrated by consuming sufficient fluids.

Wearing light-colored, loose-fitting clothing.

Avoiding prolonged exposure to direct sunlight.

Using caps, umbrellas, and sunglasses when stepping out.

Positive Impact on Students and Parents

The move has been welcomed by parents and teachers alike. Parents appreciate the reduced commuting time for children during peak heat hours, while teachers believe the revised schedule will help improve students’ focus and prevent fatigue-induced disruptions in learning.

Government’s Student Welfare Initiatives

The Telangana government continues to monitor weather conditions closely and is taking proactive measures to ensure students' well-being. Schools have been instructed to maintain well-ventilated classrooms and ensure an adequate water supply. Additionally, the government, in collaboration with the health department, is raising awareness about heatwave prevention and early symptoms of heat exhaustion.

School administrations have been directed to report any health-related issues promptly and provide immediate medical assistance if required.

As temperatures continue to rise, authorities are committed to prioritizing student safety while ensuring minimal disruption to education. Further updates will be provided based on weather conditions.