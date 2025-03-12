New Kerala Guv strikes cordial tone, hosts CM Vijayan and FM Sitharaman in Delhi

New Delhi/Thiruvananthapuram, March 12 (IANS) After the exit of Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, it’s a fresh start in Kerala as new Governor Rajendra Viswanath Arlekar and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan jointly received Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at Kerala House in Delhi, on Wednesday morning.

Also present was Kerala’s representative in Delhi -- former Congress leader and ex-Union Minister K.V. Thomas.

Following a breakfast meeting, Sitharaman shared a picture of the courtesy call on her social media X handle.

The warm reception came after Arlekar hosted a dinner on Tuesday night for Vijayan and all the Kerala MPs. Expressing optimism, Arlekar emphasized the importance of unity for Kerala’s development.

"Beyond political differences, I urge all MPs from Kerala to work together in the state’s interest. I understand Kerala’s needs and will collaborate with the CM to highlight them before the Centre," Arlekar said.

Welcoming the Governor’s approach, Vijayan said, "It’s encouraging to see the Governor become part of Team Kerala. Let this mark a new beginning for all of us."

CM Vijayan also posted on X, “Had a warm interaction with Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs @nsitharaman, in the presence of @KeralaGovernor, at Kerala House in New Delhi. Kerala’s Special Representative in Delhi, Prof KV Thomas, also attended the meeting.”

Thiruvananthapuram Congress MP Shashi Tharoor also praised Arlekar's initiative, writing on X: "Greatly appreciate the gesture of @KeralaGovernor Rajendra Arlekar in hosting all Kerala MPs for a dinner discussion on the state’s challenges and the need for collective action. @CMOKerala @pinarayivijayan also attended and spoke briefly. This unusual gesture augurs well for our combined efforts to develop the state, beyond our political differences."

The cordial atmosphere marks a sharp contrast to the strained relationship between former Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and CM Vijayan. During Khan’s tenure, tensions often escalated publicly, with the two leaders barely acknowledging each other, even when sharing the same platform.

A telling sign of their frosty ties was the absence of a customary farewell for Khan -- neither Vijayan nor his cabinet colleagues paid him a formal visit when he was departing from Kerala for Bihar. However, Vijayan notably cut short a media briefing to personally receive the new Governor, Arlekar, signaling a shift towards a more cooperative relationship.

