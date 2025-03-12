March 15 Local Holiday in Kamrup for Dol Jatra

District Administration Kamrup (M) declared a local holiday on March 15, 2025, in the Kamrup (Metro) district to celebrate the Dol Jatra (Holi) festival. This holiday will be observed by all state government offices, educational institutions, and financial institutions functioning within the district.

According to the official notification from the General Administration Department, the holiday is being announced under Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881. This implies that all banking services and financial transactions will remain closed on March 15, 2025, in the Kamrup (Metro) district.

The Dol Jatra (Holi) festival is an important festival in Assam, which celebrates the onset of spring and the victory of good over evil. The festival is celebrated with much enthusiasm and fervor, with people engaging in colorful processions, singing, and dancing.

With the announcement of the local holiday, Kamrup (Metro) district citizens can now celebrate without having to worry about their day-to-day lives. The holiday will come as a welcome relief for students, working professionals, and others, enabling them to enjoy the celebrations and spend quality time with family.

It should be mentioned that the Dol Jatra (Holi) festival is observed on various dates in different regions of India. While the Kamrup (Metro) district will observe the festival on March 15, 2025, other districts and states might observe it on other dates.

