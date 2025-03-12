Summer Holidays 2025 in Telangana: Check Dates and Details

With summer temperatures already soaring, students in Telangana can look forward to a well-deserved break, as summer holidays are just around the corner, scheduled to begin on April 24, 2025. In the meantime, to provide relief to students and teachers from the scorching heat, the Education Department of Telangana has announced that all schools in the state will operate on a half-day schedule starting from March 15, 2025.

As temperatures keep rising throughout the state, the move is intended to protect students from the scorching heat that usually reaches its peak in the afternoon. According to the new schedule, all government-aided, and private primary, upper primary and high schools will operate from 8:00 AM to 12:30 PM.

The decision is likely to provide much-needed relief to students, parents, and teachers who have been enduring the heat for weeks now. Doctors have alerted people to the risks of heat strokes, dehydration, and fatigue, and have urged students, parents, and teachers to be careful.

To avoid heat illness, health professionals advise staying hydrated with lots of fluid intake, wearing light-coloured loose-fitting clothing, avoiding prolonged sun exposure, and applying caps, umbrellas, and sunglasses when venturing outdoors.

The choice to adopt half-day school hours was greeted by teachers and parents. Parents are relieved that their children will not have to spend more time travelling in the hot sun, while teachers expect that the new timing will increase students' concentration levels, as the excessive heat usually causes tiredness, which disrupts the learning process.

Telangana authorities have been regularly tracking weather conditions and taking precautions for the welfare of students. Apart from rescheduling school timings, the authorities have asked schools to maintain well-ventilated classrooms and proper water supply for students.

The 2024-25 academic year will end on April 23, 2025, and then the summer holidays from April 24 to June 11, 2025. The new 2025-26 academic year will start on June 12, 2025.

