March 12 Holiday or not?

Some states have declared school holidays on March 12 for different reasons like weather, festivals, and others. Following is a state-wise compilation of school holidays on March 12:

Tamil Nadu: Schools Closed Due to Masi Magam Festival and Rain Alert

In Tamil Nadu, schools will be closed on March 12 owing to the Masi Magam festival and heavy rain probability. The Indian Meteorological Department issued a rain alert for the state, effective from March 11 to March 13.

Ladakh and Kargil: Schools Closed Until March 15

Schools and colleges in Ladakh and Kargil will be closed until March 15 as a result of heavy snowfall, which has disrupted the academic session.

Punjab: Statewide Holiday on March 12

Government as well as private schools will be closed on March 12 in Punjab on account of a statewide holiday.

Himachal Pradesh: Schools Closed in Some Districts

Schools in some districts of Himachal Pradesh will be closed on March 12 because of snowfall.

No Holiday in Other States

There is no holiday announced in schools on March 12 in other states like Odisha, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana. But parents are requested to confirm with the concerned school teacher for any further holiday announcements.

