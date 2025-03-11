One in two Indians taking AI’s help to set up sleep routines: Report

Bengaluru, March 11 (IANS) With sleep-related disorders increasing in India, one in two or about 52 per cent of people are taking the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based voice assistants to set up sleep routines, a new report said on Tuesday.

The study, by YouGov and Amazon Alexa, which comes ahead of World Sleep Day on March 14, showcases sleep routine habits of 1,000 respondents across 10 cities in the country. It showed that one in two respondents use voice assistants to set up their sleep routines -- with more people between 35-45 years using voice assistants compared to those aged between 25-34 years.

Notably, 53 per cent of people experienced sleep-related issues when not following a consistent bedtime routine. But, following a regular sleep pattern led to a noticeable improvement in about 54 per cent of adults, the study said.

"Sleep routines are gaining popularity, and what's noteworthy is that smart technologies, especially voice assistants like Alexa, are increasingly becoming a valuable aid in helping people follow their bedtime routines. Personalised voice AI experiences are emerging as practical alternatives to handheld screen devices before bedtime," said Teena Sidana, Country Manager, Alexa India.

“Whether it's playing meditation sessions or relaxing sounds, listening to audiobooks or music, setting reminders and alarms, or controlling smart devices to adjust the room’s sleep environment, people are finding innovative ways to use Alexa as part of their bedtime routines. Alexa users can easily set up their bedtime routine through the Alexa app, customising it to their specific needs and preferences,” Sidana added.

The study further showed that households with couples and kids are also using voice assistants to set up sleep routines. About 45 per cent of people take the help of voice assistants in smart devices for listening to music, podcasts, meditation playlists, ambient sounds, movies, and audiobooks.

While 23 per cent use voice assistants to set up reminders and alarms, 22 per cent use them for controlling smart home appliances such as smart lights in the bedroom or baby room, automated curtains, smart ACs, etc.

The study also revealed that more than 50 per cent of the respondents have expressed interest in including wellness activities in the future as part of their bedtime routine.

These include activities like meditation, journaling, light exercises like walks, and following a skincare routine. Couples with and without kids have shown higher interest (32 per cent) in adding meditation and journaling as part of their routine.

