ISL 2024-25: Hyderabad FC, Kerala Blasters FC look for respective highs in final league game

Hyderabad, March 11 (IANS) Hyderabad FC will host Kerala Blasters FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 on Wednesday at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium.

It will be the last league encounter of the current ISL campaign before the playoffs begin. Both these sides are out of the top-six race, which will round off with the match between Mumbai City FC and Bengaluru FC tonight.

After 23 games each, Hyderabad FC are at the penultimate place in the points table with 17 points, whereas Kerala Blasters FC are ninth with 28 points. Hyderabad FC secured a 2-1 win in the reverse fixture on November 7, 2024, and will be eager to complete their first-ever league double over Kerala Blasters FC.

Hyderabad FC have let go of multiple goals in each of their last two ISL games, facing defeats in both by a two-goal margin. Their last longer run of such results was a three-game stretch in April 2024, which included a 1-3 loss to Kerala Blasters.

Hyderabad FC have spent 47.4 per cent of their game time trailing this season, the highest percentage in the league and 16 percentage points more than Kerala Blasters FC (31.4 per cent). The team will want to assume greater control over proceedings early on in their final match of the season.

Kerala Blasters FC did not find the back of the net in their last away game – a 0-2 defeat to FC Goa (February 22, 2025). If they go scoreless again, it will be the first time since February-March 2024 that they do so in consecutive games on the road.

Kerala Blasters FC wrapped up a five-game streak without a clean sheet with their 1-0 victory over Mumbai City FC. To finish the season, their eyes will be set on registering consecutive shutouts for the first time since December 2023.

In their 12 face-offs so far, Hyderabad FC and Kerala Blasters FC have won five and six games respectively. One match has produced a draw.

Kerala Blasters FC interim head coach TG Purushothaman touched upon his thought process as a tactician managing injury issues.

“Every team have their ups and downs with injuries. I am not worried about it right now. We are just focusing on the last league match,” he said.

Hyderabad FC interim head coach Shameel Chembakath reflected honestly on the entire season.

“We have had a lot of learning experience throughout the season. There is always room for improvement and we are focusing on that,” he said.

