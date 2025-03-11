Loot Kaand promises a story filled with crime, conspiracy, & heist in the gripping teaser

Mumbai, March 11 (IANS) Amazon MX Player has announced its upcoming heist thriller, "Loot Kaand". Adding to the hype, the streaming service also unveiled a pulse-pounding teaser of the series.

The preview takes the viewers into the twisted world of two siblings, Latika and Palash, as they navigate a frantic fight for survival in the face of financial crises.

The teaser offers a tantalizing glimpse into the seemingly quiet town of West Bengal, where dark secrets are buried in its belly and danger lurks at every corner. To escape their financial troubles, Latika and Palash attempt a daring bank heist, with an unlikely accomplice. However, things go horribly wrong as they cross paths with gangsters and police officers with their own sinister agendas.

Produced by Drishyam Films and N2O Films, this six-episode series is brought to life by a talented ensemble cast of Tanya Maniktala, Sahil Mehta, Gyanendra Tripathi, and Saad Bilgrami in pivotal roles.

Dropping the gripping teaser on social media, the makers, Amazon MX Player penned in the caption, "karza ek, musibat anek...Loot Kaand aa raha hai on Amazon MX Player for FREE jald hi!"

Additionally, Tanya shared, "Khel chhota tha, par daav bada lag gaya! Watch #LootKaand for FREE! Amazon MX Player par!"

Helmed by Ruchir Arun and created by Saurav Dey, "Loot Kaand" is all set to stream exclusively on Amazon MX Player soon.

Refreshing your memory, Tanya was recently seen in the revamped version of the iconic track “Palki Mein Hoke Sawaar”, opposite Ishwak Singh.

Talking about the project, Tanya said ”Being a part of ‘Tips Take 2’ has been an amazing opportunity. I remember listening to ‘Palki Mein Hoke Sawaar’ as a child—it was a song that always played around me and became a part of my growing-up years. To now be a part of its reimagining feels surreal."

