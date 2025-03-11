Punjab politicising school education, a 'dangerous attempt', says BJP leader Tarun Chugh

Chandigarh, March 11 (IANS) BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh on Tuesday condemned the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab for politicising school education, calling it a "deliberate and dangerous attempt to indoctrinate students for political gains".

He criticised the state government for inserting political propaganda into school examinations.

Taking strong exception to questions related to the party's policies and programmes in Class 12 board exams, BJP leader Chugh in a statement said, "This is a criminal and heinous attempt by the AAP government to influence young minds at a tender age. Bhagwant Mann must answer that why is his government using education as a tool for party propaganda?"

"Arvind Kejriwal, 36 months have passed, and you haven't done a single new thing for Punjab. Instead, you have ruined the state! And now, you're playing with the future of our children."

Criticising the Punjab Board's Class 12 political science examination, BJP leader Chugh said, "An eight-mark question asks students to describe AAP's policies and programmes. What should be the answer? Punjab's crumbling law and order? The youth devastated by drugs? Or the financial mess that has pushed Punjab to the bottom of the Financial Health Index?"

He added, "Women in Punjab are still waiting for their Rs 1,000 monthly promise, which remains unfulfilled even after 36 months. Every single day, tragic news emerges about young lives lost to drugs. Thousands of youth fall into drug addiction every year, yet the AAP government is so intoxicated with power that it is pushing its propaganda even in board exams!"

He questioned Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, saying: "Why were such political questions included in a Board exam? Is this what governance has come down to, turning the education system into an Aam Aadmi Party PR campaign?"

He demanded the removal of any such content from school textbooks and examinations, warning that AAP's attempts to brainwash children in the name of education will not be tolerated.

