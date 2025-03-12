Randeep Hooda: Played dark characters before, but Ranatunga is pure evil

Mumbai, March 12 (IANS) Actor Randeep Hooda, who will be seen in a menacing character named Ranatunga in the action-thriller “Jaat”, said he has played dark and layered characters before, but this role is just “pure evil”.

Speaking about playing Ranatunga in “Jaat”, Randeep shared: "I’ve played dark and layered characters before, but Ranatunga is pure evil. He’s violent, unhinged, and operates with a kind of brutality that even shocked me while performing it.”

The actor said that “Jaat”, which also stars Sunny Deol, is a film that dives into a world of raw, unapologetic crime.

“And my character sits at the center of that storm. I think our director Gopichand Malineni was so very clear about how he envisioned this character and I completely took on what he has imagined for this role”.

It was on March 10, when Randeep’s look from the film was out. He took to Instagram, where he shared a teaser video to introduce his character. The video begins with the actor sitting in the police station.

He says “Mujhe mera naam bahut pyaara ha (my name means a lot to me.)”

The video then cuts to a striking shot of Randeep sitting outdoors in the pouring rain, a rugged jute bag draped over him. With an intense glare, he lights a cigarette, exuding raw intensity.

He says his character’s name: “Ranatunga”.

He wrote in the caption: “My name is #Ranatunga!! The stage is set for a ruthless face-off with the #JAAT GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON APRIL 10th. #BaisakhiWithJaat Starring Action Superstar @iamsunnydeol Directed by @dongopichand Produced by @MythriOfficial & @peoplemediafactory A @musicthaman Mass Beat."

“Jaat” is directed by Gopichand Malineni. It also stars Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher, and Regina Cassandra. The action choreography is done by Anal Arasu, Ram Laxman, and Venkat, who deliver a visual feast of exhilarating combat.

The film features the soundtrack composed by Thaman S. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory, the film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on April 10.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.