School Holidays Announced in Several States: Holi, Ugadi, Ramadan, Sri Rama Navami, Good Friday

Several states across India have announced consecutive holidays for schools and colleges since the beginning of 2025. Various factors, including public holidays, protests, and special events, have led to these breaks. Now, in a fresh development, the Haryana government has declared a four-day holiday for schools in the state.

Holiday Dates and Reasons

The Haryana government has issued an official notification stating that schools will remain closed on the following dates:

April 18 – Good Friday

May 12 – Buddha Purnima

October 10 – Karva Chauth

November 25 – Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom Day

This decision applies to both students and teachers. The Directorate of School Education has issued necessary instructions to district education officers regarding the holidays.

Early Summer Vacation Possible Due to Heatwave

In light of the ongoing heatwave, there is speculation that exams may be scheduled earlier than usual, allowing students to begin their summer vacation sooner. Officials are considering this move to ensure students' well-being amid rising temperatures.

Holi Holiday in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

As per tradition, most states in India declare a public holiday for Holi. This year, the festival falls on March 14, a Friday, and the Telangana government has officially announced a holiday for all schools and colleges on this day.

Since March 15 is a Saturday, some institutions may conduct only half-day classes or declare an additional holiday. With Sunday following immediately after, students and teachers in Telangana will get an extended three-day break.

Moreover, both government and private sector employees in Telangana may also receive a holiday for Holi. The final decision on such festival-related holidays remains with the respective state governments.

Karnataka and other states

State governments frequently adjust school schedules based on festivals, climatic conditions, and other events. While Karnataka and several other states have historically observed school holidays for Holi, each state makes its own decisions regarding public holidays.