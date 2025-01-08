January 2025 Upcoming OTT releases: Pushpa 2, The Sabarmati Report, Marco and Mufasa

The world of entertainment is abuzz with excitement as several highly anticipated movies are gearing up for their OTT release in January 2025. From Bollywood to Telugu and Malayalam cinema, there's a diverse range of films that promise to captivate audiences. Here's a sneak peek into some of the most-awaited movies that will soon be available on popular OTT platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar, and JioCinema.

The Sabarmati Report: Unraveling the Truth

The first is The Sabarmati Report, an eagerly awaited Bollywood film, which stars Vikrant Massey. The film has two parallel strands: one that tells the story of a resolute journalist seeking to find the truth behind a turning point in a pivotal incident. The other thread takes a jump forward in time, where another journalist discovers a hidden report that casts new light on what happened. According to reports, The Sabarmati Report is going to stream on Zee5 from January 11, 2025.

Pushpa 2: The Rule - Action-Packed Sequel

The highly anticipated movie among Telugu cinema fans is Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar, starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil. The plot focuses on Pushpa Raj, a red sandalwood smuggler, in his fight with enemies, mainly the SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat IPS. The movie is believed to be released in January 2025 on the Netflix platform if the reports are to be relied on.

Marco: A Malayalam Action Thriller

Marco is an action thriller film in the Malayalam language, which will be released in 2024. The film has a very talented crew and a great ensemble cast. It is directed by Haneef Adeni, with a great cast, including Unni Mukundan, who is accompanied by a talented group of actors. Netflix has acquired the digital rights for the Hindi version of Marco, and the film is expected to premiere on OTT around 45 days after its theatrical release on December 20.

Mufasa: The Lion King - A Royal OTT Debut

As per reports, Mufasa: The Lion King is likely to make its OTT debut in India in February or March 2025. However, the official announcement regarding the OTT release of Mufasa: The Lion King has not been made yet.

Chhorii 2: A Thrilling Sequel

The final one is Chhorii 2, which is a sequel to the original of 2021. In this movie, Sakshi has to go on a dangerous rescue mission to get her daughter out of the hands of a malevolent religious cult leader. The film will be streaming anytime soon on Prime Video.

Stay tuned for these exciting movie releases on OTT platforms, and get ready to indulge in a cinematic treat like no other!

