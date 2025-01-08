Sikkim Bank Holidays 2025: Official list is here
Banks in Sikkim will remain closed on the following holidays in the year 2025 and you can schedule your financial activities conveniently. The second and fourth Saturdays of every month are also regular bank holidays. Also, some regional public holidays, such as New Year's Day, Republic Day, Holi, and Diwali, will be closed for banks. Before scheduling any visit to a bank, make sure you go through the list of bank holidays.
A Year of Celebrations: Public Holidays in Sikkim 2025
Sikkim celebrates many public holidays throughout the year. These holidays can be broadly divided into two categories: national and regional. National holidays, such as Independence Day and Republic Day, are observed across the country. Regional holidays, like Sonam Losar and Tendong Lho Rum Faat, are unique to Sikkim and showcase the state's rich cultural heritage.
Here is the list of holidays in Sikkim for 2025:
January 1 - New Year
January 14 - Makar Sankranti
January 26 - Republic Day
January 30 - Sonam Losar
February 28 - Losar
March 14 - Holi
March 31 - Idul Fitr
April 6 - Ram Navami
April 14 - Dr. Ambedkar Jayanti
April 18 - Good Friday
May 1 - May Day
May 16 - State Day
July 13 - Bhanu Jayanti
August 8 - Tendong Lho Rum Faat
August 15 - Independence Day
August 16 - Janmashtami
August 26 - Hartalika Teej
September 7 - Indra Jatra
September 30 - Maha Ashtami
October 1 - Maha Navami
October 2 - Vijaya Dashami, Gandhi Jayanti
October 21 - Diwali
October 23 - Bhai Dooj
November 11 - Lhabab Duchen
December 25 - Christmas Day
December 30 - Tamu Losar
The following are also bank holidays every Saturday.
Second Saturday in each month
Fourth Saturday in each month
