Sikkim Bank Holidays 2025: Official list is here

Banks in Sikkim will remain closed on the following holidays in the year 2025 and you can schedule your financial activities conveniently. The second and fourth Saturdays of every month are also regular bank holidays. Also, some regional public holidays, such as New Year's Day, Republic Day, Holi, and Diwali, will be closed for banks. Before scheduling any visit to a bank, make sure you go through the list of bank holidays.

A Year of Celebrations: Public Holidays in Sikkim 2025

Sikkim celebrates many public holidays throughout the year. These holidays can be broadly divided into two categories: national and regional. National holidays, such as Independence Day and Republic Day, are observed across the country. Regional holidays, like Sonam Losar and Tendong Lho Rum Faat, are unique to Sikkim and showcase the state's rich cultural heritage.

Here is the list of holidays in Sikkim for 2025:

January 1 - New Year

January 14 - Makar Sankranti

January 26 - Republic Day

January 30 - Sonam Losar

February 28 - Losar

March 14 - Holi

March 31 - Idul Fitr

April 6 - Ram Navami

April 14 - Dr. Ambedkar Jayanti

April 18 - Good Friday

May 1 - May Day

May 16 - State Day

July 13 - Bhanu Jayanti

August 8 - Tendong Lho Rum Faat

August 15 - Independence Day

August 16 - Janmashtami

August 26 - Hartalika Teej

September 7 - Indra Jatra

September 30 - Maha Ashtami

October 1 - Maha Navami

October 2 - Vijaya Dashami, Gandhi Jayanti

October 21 - Diwali

October 23 - Bhai Dooj

November 11 - Lhabab Duchen

December 25 - Christmas Day

December 30 - Tamu Losar

The following are also bank holidays every Saturday.

Second Saturday in each month

Fourth Saturday in each month

