Assam Declares May 2 and 7 as Public Holidays for Panchayat Elections

The Government of Assam has announced May 2 and May 7, 2025, as public holidays considering the forthcoming Panchayat Elections, which will be conducted in two phases in the state. This is done at the request of the Assam State Election Commission and has been duly notified by the Governor of Assam under Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881.

The holidays will apply to all government and non-government offices, schools, business houses, banks, and tea gardens within the territories where elections are to be held. Citizens and workers within those areas are hereby instructed to make necessary arrangements and participate in the elections.

The polls will take place in two phases. The first phase on 2nd May will consist of constituencies such as Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Sivasagar, and Cachar, among others. The second phase on 7th May will consist of districts such as Dhubri, Barpeta, Kamrup, and Nagaon, among others.

The government move is intended to enable easy voting and provide the opportunity for every individual to cast their vote. All institutions that are concerned will be closed on the specified days in affected areas so that people can concentrate on the democratic process. The Assam State Election Commission urges everyone to utilize these holidays and engage actively in the elections.

