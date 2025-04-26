Bihar Minister Ashok Choudhary to file defamation case against Prashant Kishor

Patna, April 26 (IANS) Bihar Rural Works Department Minister and Janata Dal-United leader, Ashok Choudhary, said on Saturday that he is preparing to file a defamation case against the Jan Suraaj Party Chief Prashant Kishor over allegations made during Kishor's ongoing Jansuraj Udghosh Yatra.

Choudhary reacted strongly to Kishor's claim that he had allegedly "bought a ticket" to make his daughter an MP.

"We have started preparations to file a defamation case against Prashant Kishor over this statement," Choudhary said.

He emphasised that he comes from a Dalit family and will seek justice through legal means.

"We cannot fight with a sword. Whatever resources we have as ordinary citizens, we will use them. We think we will get justice," he added.

Choudhary's move signals a new legal confrontation amid rising political tensions as Prashant Kishor continues his campaign across Bihar.

Kishor launched a fierce attack on Bihar Minister Choudhary during his public address in Jamui on Friday, triggering a major political controversy.

Taking a direct swipe, Kishor said: "Everyone knows what his political character is. He bought a ticket for his daughter and made her an MP. No leader or party in Bihar has the guts to accuse us of taking even a single rupee."

The Jan Suraaj Party Chief also defended the source of his campaign funds, stating: "We are neither MLAs, nor MPs, nor do we work for the sand mafia or liquor mafia. Whatever money we have earned, we have earned with our intelligence and hard work. Whatever resources we are spending are for the poor people of Bihar, so that they do not have to stay away from politics due to lack of money."

Kishor's remarks came after Ashok Choudhary had earlier raised questions regarding the financial sources supporting the former's Jan Suraj movement.

Notably, Ashok Choudhary's daughter, Shambhavi Choudhary, contested and won the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from the Samastipur (reserved) seat as a candidate of the LJP (Ram Vilas) faction.

The political tension between Kishor and Choudhary reflects deepening cracks amid Bihar's dynamic pre-election atmosphere.

