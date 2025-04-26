South Korean leader Lee scores another big win in Presidential primary

Seoul, April 26 (IANS) Former Democratic Party (DP) leader Lee Jae-myung scored another sweeping victory Saturday in his race for the candidacy in the upcoming June 3 Presidential election, winning the primary in the country's southwestern region.

Lee won 88.69 per cent of the votes in the DP's primary in the city of Gwangju, and the North and South Jeolla provinces, according to party officials.

Lee is considered a strong presidential contender for the liberal party. He has been taking the lead in recent opinion polls, Yonhap news agency reported.

"I believe the people of Honam have entrusted me with even greater expectations and responsibility," Lee said after the results were announced.

The Jeolla regions, also known as the Honam regions, are considered a DP stronghold.

Lee stressed that the Honam regions deserve more investment, blaming the conservative government, whose traditional stronghold is the southeast, for its "flawed" approach to the balanced development across the country.

"We need to invest much more in the area ... Balanced development isn't just about supporting local regions, but it's an essential choice for our country's growth and prosperity," he said.

His latest win follows his overwhelming victories in the central Chungcheong and southeastern Gyeongsang primaries.

Far behind Lee was Gyeonggi Governor Kim Dong-yeon, who gained 7.41 per cent, followed by former South Gyeongsang Governor Kim Kyung-soo with 3.90 per cent.

