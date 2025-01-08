Uttar Pradesh schools winter holidays extended till January 14

A severe cold wave gripping Uttar Pradesh. In this scenario, several schools in Agra, Mathura, Gorakhpur, and Lucknow have been closed down by the authorities. This is to ensure an extended winter break that will keep schools up to class 8 closed till January 14. Thus, these youngsters get a temporary respite from the cold climate. This ensures some blissful moments for the kids after having an extended winter holiday.

Some have decided to close schools for a few days while others have school holidays extended further. For example, schools in Varanasi will be closed till January 4 due to the cold wave. Firozabad schools will remain closed till January 14. So, the children will have a long break that will make them relax and refresh with the holidays.

Schools have also altered their timings in districts like Mathura to cope with the extreme cold. Students will attend classes from 10 am to 3 pm, avoiding the early morning chill. Other districts like Ghaziabad and Noida have also revised their school timings to ensure student safety and comfort.

The weather department has issued warnings of dense fog and extreme cold for the northern states, including Uttar Pradesh, for which citizens have been advised to drive carefully and with fog lights on for safety. The cold wave has also increased respiratory problems, thus citizens are also advised to take necessary precautions for safety.

Schools to Reopen on January 15

As per the latest updates, schools in Uttar Pradesh will reopen on January 15 once the cold wave subsides. Students are advised to stay warm and safe during the extended break and return to school refreshed and ready to learn.

This extended winter break has indeed been a sweet surprise for students in Uttar Pradesh. With the cold wave not expected to ease, students can now take a longer holiday season and enjoy a more relaxing holiday with family and friends amidst the festive atmosphere.

In conclusion, the severe cold snap has forced Uttar Pradesh schools to close, providing students with an extended winter break. With revised school timings, extended breaks, and a focus on student safety, authorities are taking all necessary precautions to ensure a safe and enjoyable holiday season for students.

