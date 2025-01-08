Ajith’s Vidaamuyarchi Set for January 30 Release?

Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan’s much-awaited movie Vidaamuyarchi, directed by Magizh Thirumeni, was initially set to hit theaters for Pongal 2025. However, the film's release has been postponed. Industry sources now suggest the film might release on January 30, 2025.

Vidaamuyarchi is an action-packed thriller, and there are rumors that it could be inspired by the Hollywood film Breakdown, although this hasn't been confirmed. The teaser has sparked comparisons between the two, fueling this speculation. The movie tells the story of a man whose wife is kidnapped during their vacation in Azerbaijan. To save her, he fights through many challenges in hopes of bringing her back.

Ajith Kumar plays the lead role, with Trisha Krishnan starring alongside him. The cast also includes popular actors like Arjun Sarja, Arav, and Regina Cassandra in important roles. The movie's first single, Sawadeeka, composed by Anirudh Ravichander and sung by Anthony Daasan, has already been released.

Although Vidaamuyarchi was originally planned for a Pongal 2025 release, the makers announced the delay for undisclosed reasons. Fans are now eagerly waiting for the final confirmation of the new release date.

Ajith Kumar is also busy with other projects. He is set to star in Good Bad Ugly, an action-comedy directed by Adhik Ravichandran, which is scheduled for release on April 10, 2025. On top of his acting career, Ajith is preparing to race in the 24H Dubai 2025 endurance race on January 12-13.

