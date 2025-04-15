Ilaiyaraaja Sues Good Bad Ugly, Seeks Rs 5 Crore Compensation!

Legendary music composer Ilaiyaraaja has filed a formal complaint against the makers of the recently released Tamil movie Good Bad Ugly, accusing them of using his songs without permission. The songs in question – Otha Rubayum Tharen from Nattupura Pattu, Ilamai Idho Idho from Sakalakala Vallavan, and En Jodi Manja Kuruvi from Vikram, were allegedly used in the Ajith Kumar starrer without consent, according to Ilaiyaraaja’s legal notice.

In his notice, Ilaiyaraaja claims that his original musical compositions were used in Good Bad Ugly without his authorization. He described the actions as a clear violation of his copyright and moral rights, emphasizing that he had never given consent for any alterations or use of his work in the film.

The notice goes on to demand compensation of Rs 5 crore from the makers of the film. In addition to financial restitution, Ilaiyaraaja has called for the immediate removal of the altered versions of his songs from all platforms and has requested a written apology from the production team.

The notice further states, "Such actions constitute unauthorized use, appropriation, and a breach of our client’s copyright and moral rights. You may also please take note that he has never accorded any permission or consent, either express or implied, for using, altering, distorting, or changing the form of the musical works used in Good Bad Ugly."

As of now, the production house behind Good Bad Ugly has not responded to Ilaiyaraaja’s legal notice.

Good Bad Ugly tells the story of AK, a gangster played by Ajith Kumar, who wishes to leave behind his violent past and build a peaceful life with his family. Despite his efforts, his turbulent history continues to haunt him. The film has been well-received, crossing the Rs 50 crore mark at the Indian box office.