Sai Pallavi Set to Play the Lead in Another Women-Centric Film?

Actresses like Nayanthara and Keerthy Suresh are known for their consistent roles in commercial films, while also taking on women-centric projects when the opportunity arises. However, Sai Pallavi has been a bit more selective in this regard. Despite being a busy heroine, she ventured into the women-centric film Gargi in 2022. Since then, she has not signed up for another female-led project.

It appears that the time for a new venture may be approaching. Reports suggest that a seasoned writer has crafted a compelling story that has caught the attention of Maitri Movie Makers producers Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar. The duo is said to have approached Sai Pallavi to take on the lead role in the upcoming film, according to sources in Filmnagar. The big question now is whether Sai Pallavi will agree to star in another women-centric film. Only time will tell.

In the meantime, Sai Pallavi is currently occupied with the Hindi film Ramayan. Her other Hindi project, Ek Din (working title), is also gearing up for release.