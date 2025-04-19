Ajith Kumar Survives Car Crash in Belgium Race, Video Goes Viral

Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar has once again been involved in a car accident during a racing event. While competing in a car race in Belgium, Ajith's vehicle lost control and crashed into a divider, severely damaging the front of the car. Fortunately, Ajith emerged unscathed, with reports confirming that he was unharmed. A video capturing the incident has quickly gone viral.

This isn't the first time Ajith has faced such a situation. Earlier this year, in March, he was involved in a similar accident during a race in Spain. While trying to avoid another vehicle, Ajith’s car went off track and flipped over. Thankfully, the race staff were quick to respond, ensuring Ajith’s safe exit from the car.

On the cinematic front, Ajith's latest film Good Bad Ugly has made a significant impact at the box office. The movie has crossed the ₹200 crore mark in just nine days, setting a new benchmark as the highest-grossing film in Ajith's career. Directed by Aadhik Ravichandran, the film features Trisha as the female lead, alongside Priya Prakash Varrier, Sunil, and Arjun Das in pivotal roles.