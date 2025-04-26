May 1 Bank Holiday: Maharashtra Day and Labour Day

If you have work related to banks scheduled for the next week of May, it is important to attend to it in advance. As per the Reserve Bank of India holiday calendar for 2025, banks will be closed on Thursday, May 1, due to Maharashtra Din/May Day (Labour Day).

Why Are Banks Closed on May 1?

May 1 is being celebrated as Maharashtra Day, commemorating the establishment of the state of Maharashtra in India. It's also referred to as Maharashtra Diwas and falls on May 1st each year. This day celebrates the result of the Samyukta Maharashtra Movement, which pleaded for a different state for people who speak the Marathi language. On May 1, 1960, Bombay State was reconstituted resulting in Maharashtra and Gujarat formation.

Also, May 1 is observed as May Day Labour Day, or International Workers' Day. This day commemorates the efforts and success of the working class and the labor movement across the globe.

Bank Holidays in May 2025

Banks will be closed for a total of 8 days in May in different parts of India. These holidays consist of:

National and regional holidays

Sundays and 2nd and 4th Saturdays

According to RBI norms, bank holidays in India fall into two categories: the Negotiable Instruments Act holidays and closing of bank accounts.

Cities Impacted

Banks will be closed in various big cities, including:

Belapur

Bengaluru

Chennai

Guwahati

Hyderabad (Andhra Pradesh & Telangana)

Imphal

Kochi

Kolkata

Mumbai

Nagpur

Panaji

Patna

Thiruvananthapuram

If you have any banking-related work, ensure that you get it done by May 1 so that there is no hassle.

