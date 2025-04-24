Mad Square OTT Release Time: Here’s When It Drops on Netflix

Mad Square, the hilarious entertainer directed by Kalyan Shankar, has impressed the audiences with its spot-on comedy timing and one-liners. Smart release timing has also made it easy for the movie to rake in good numbers at the box office. Sithara Entertainments' Naga Vamsi has planned enough promotions to market the film deftly, and the strategy has worked out big time.

Vishnu Oi, who essayed the role of Laddu, and Muralidhar Goud, who played Laddu's father, emerged as two major highlights of the film. Every scene featuring the two was filled with laughter, which contributed significantly to Mad Square's success as one of this year's biggest blockbusters.

Fans who missed watching the film in the theaters have been eagerly waiting for its OTT release, and just like rain in the evening on a hot summer day, Netflix has announced that the movie will start streaming on the 25th of April.

Mad Square OTT: At What Time Will Netflix Stream the Film?

Just like with every Netflix release, Mad Square will also release at 01:30 PM IST tomorrow (25th April). Netflix has the habit of releasing its Indian films and originals at 12:00 AM Pacific Time, and the same will be followed for Mad Square as well.

It remains to be seen how the film will be received by audiences. While the response in the theaters was extraordinary, OTT audiences are slightly different and less accepting of regular, commercial movies made for an auditorium.