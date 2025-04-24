Hansika Motwani's Guardian Now Streaming on Aha OTT

Hansika Motwani's 2024 movie Guardian, which was initially released on March 2, 2024, and failed to impress at the box office, is now streaming on Aha OTT. The OTT release of the movie is unexpected, with no promotion or announcement before this. Even though the release is delayed, Hansika Motwani fans can now watch her in this horror thriller.

Guardian: A Horror Thriller

Guru Saravanan directed Guardian, which was Hansika's attempt at serious cinema, and which received mixed criticism. The movie is about Aparna (Hansika), an interior designer who is possessed by a ghost following an accident. The ghost takes possession of Aparna's body to avenge a past injustice.

The Storyline

The film traces the experiences of Aparna and the effects of possession by the spirit. Through an interesting mix of horror and thriller, Guardian was able to hold viewers spellbound throughout.

Conclusion

With Guardian's OTT release, viewers can now witness Hansika's performance in a serious role. Though the box office performance of the film was disappointing, its success on OTT is yet to be determined. Will Guardian's audience be found on the streaming platform? Only time will tell.

Also read: Imanvi Esmail Responds to False Pakistani Allegations: I Am a Proud Indian!