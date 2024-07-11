Harish Shankar's Sharp Counter to Trolls!

Director Harish Shankar is currently collaborating with Tollywood's Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja on the Bollywood remake "Raid," titled "Mr. Bachhan." The film's team is fully engaged in production and has recently released the romantic song 'Sitar,' featuring Ravi Teja and Bhagyashree Borse.

The romantic duet gained popularity for its visuals and music. However, some netizens criticized the lead actor due to the age gap. They also expressed discontent towards Harish Shankar's direction, claiming the film objectifies the actress.

One comment read, "56-year-old Ravi Teja's awkward dance steps with 25-year-old Bhagyashree Borse. The filmmakers seem oblivious to the actress's presence, focusing only on objectifying her. This film is highly anticipated in Telugu."

As the comment spread across social media, Harish Shankar responded, saying, "Congratulations on your revelation. Perhaps you should apply for a Nobel Prize... 👍👍 And please, continue critiquing filmmakers... We welcome you."

